Edmonton police have charged a man in connection with two recent ATM thefts in the Edmonton area.

A 43-year-old suspect was taken into custody last Wednesday in downtown Edmonton. He faces multiple charges including breaking into a shop, theft under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000, police said in a news release Monday.

Police believe the man was involved in an ATM theft from a hotel near Calgary Trail and 51st Avenue on March 11 and a pharmacy in Pleasantview on March 21. It's alleged the man used his vehicle to back into a window to break into the pharmacy.

The same man has also been linked to at least two other ATM thefts in communities surrounding Edmonton. Additional charges are pending, police said in a statement.

Several businesses have been targeted in recent months, with damages now believed to be in excess of $100,000. However, police say they believe many of the crimes are not linked and several suspects may be responsible.

Police advise all business owners with ATM services to put the machines in high-traffic areas which are well lit and have surveillance cameras nearby. ATMs should also be bolted to the floor if possible, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the crimes to contact them or Crime Stoppers.