A man has been arrested in Stony Plain after witnesses say they saw several golden retrievers being abused with a hard-plastic PVC pipe.

The man has been charged with two counts of injuring or endangering animals.

Stony Plain RCMP said five golden retrievers were seized by Parkland County enforcement. The dogs were examined by a veterinarian and were found to be healthy and safe.

Police said they received numerous complaints on Sunday about a man physically abusing dogs in the parking lot outside a Stony Plain business.

The man was released from custody with the condition that he not be alone with animals.

He is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain provincial court on March 7.