The man accused of lighting the CN trestle bridge just outside of Mayerthorpe on fire in April 2016 has pleaded guilty to four counts of arson.

Lawson Schalm was charged with 18 counts of arson after 21 suspicious fires in the town, including one that destroyed the historic CN wooden trestle bridge.

He was called to fight the fire on the trestle, which in total needed four dozen firefighters to put out.

The guilty pleas were entered by Schalm's lawyer Ed O'Neill with Schalm, now 20, standing quietly beside him.

One of the counts Schalm pleaded guilty to was the fire that destroyed the trestle bridge.

The Crown is asking for a five-year sentence, arguing that breach of trust is the most aggravating factor.

Several family members including Schalm's father, Albert Schalm, are in the small courthouse to hear the proceedings.

Mayerthorpe, population 1,300, is 120 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.