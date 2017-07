A 42-year-old man has been charged in a collision that killed a woman and her dog in Lewis Estates last month.

Wanda Draginda, 57, was struck by an SUV while she was in a marked crosswalk on Suder Greens Drive between Lewis Estates Boulevard and Potter Greens Drive the evening of June 17.

Draginda and her dog died at the scene.

The man faces charges of careless driving and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Police say speed and alcohol were not factors in the collision.