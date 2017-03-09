A man is facing charges in an armed standoff with RCMP that closed a highway near the community Kinuso northwest of Edmonton.

Mounties say it started when officers stopped a stolen vehicle near Kinosu on Tuesday around noon.

The lone male occupant stopped for police, then fled into a wooded area, and stole another vehicle using a firearm.

Police closed Highway 33 between the junction of Highway 2 and Swan Hills and the stolen vehicle was found on Highway 33, and after a brief pursuit the vehicle lost control went into the ditch.

The situation on Hwy 33 near #SwanHills has ended. Police remain on scene continuing the investigation. Please use alternate routes. — @RCMPAlberta

The suspect was armed and barricaded in the vehicle and when police went to arrest him he threatened to take his own life.

Early Thursday morning, police say a 42-year-old man was arrested without incident and the highway was reopened shortly after. His name and his charges have not been released.

The hamlet of Kinuso is located within Big Lakes County and surrounded by the Swan River First Nation reserve. It is located approximately 48 kilometres west of Slave Lake and 71 km east of High Prairie.