A man accused of breaking a woman's arms with a crowbar in what police have called a road rage attack has been denied bail.

Jared Eliasson, accused in a vicious road rage attack on an Edmonton woman, was denied bail Thursday. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

Jared Matthew Eliasson, 28, faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault.

Police have said the 34-year-old woman was driving to her Edmonton home last month and honked her horn while passing a car.

When she got out of her vehicle, a man ran up and struck her on both arms with a crowbar.

The woman had surgery for serious injuries but has since been released from hospital.

There is a publication ban on the details of the bail hearing and Eliasson is to return to court on Wednesday to set a date for a preliminary hearing.