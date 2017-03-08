A woman was attacked with a crowbar Tuesday morning, leaving her with two broken arms in what police call a vicious road-rage incident.

The woman, a 34-year-old mother, was returning to her home in the south Edmonton neighbourhood of King Edward Park around 6:30 a.m. after dropping off her husband at work, police say.

When she approached a small silver car stopped on the road, she honked her horn before passing it.

'The suspect was swinging for the complainant's head'

The car followed the woman for about one block to a nearby home, where she got out of her Hyundai Tucson to go inside.

The driver ran up to the woman and smashed her arms with a crowbar. She was taken to hospital, where she underwent surgery for two broken arms.

"We believe the suspect was swinging for the complainant's head, and she blocked it," said police spokesperson Scott Pattison. "Otherwise, those injuries could have been even more significant.

"[This] is a devastating event both physically and emotionally, and I know the family is traumatised by this."

Her attacker is described as Caucasian, about 30 years old, six foot one, medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a grey toque, blue jeans and a dark jacket.

Edmonton police say the driver of this mid-2000s four-door Chevrolet Aveo attacked the woman with a crowbar. (Edmonton Police Service)

Police said they hope the public will help identify the man shown in dash-camera images.

"We have an individual running around the city with some anger management issues," Pattison said.

"Regardless if she was impatient … certainly a violent response like this is unacceptable."

Investigators also want to speak with two witnesses who were walking across the street from where the attack happened: a woman with a long white coat and a man walking two dark-coloured dogs.

The attack happened at 76th Avenue and 87th Street.

The man's car is described as a mid-2000s silver four-door Chevrolet Aveo, with a seven-digit Alberta licence plate that starts with the letter B.

The car has a small fin or spoiler on the rear hatch and steel winter wheel rims.