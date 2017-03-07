A 34-year-old woman had both arms broken with a crowbar Tuesday morning in what police say was a vicious road-rage incident.

The woman was driving north on 87th Street in the King Edward Park neighbourhood in south Edmonton at around 6:30 a.m.

She was trying to turn onto 77th Avenue when she approached a silver Chevrolet Aveo stopped on the road, police say.

The woman honked her horn then passed the stopped car.

The car followed the woman to a nearby home, where she got out of her vehicle to go inside.

The man ran up to the woman and smashed her arms with a crowbar. She was taken to hospital, where she underwent surgery for two broken arms.

Her attacker is described as Caucasian, about 30 years old, six foot one, medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a grey toque, blue jeans, and a dark jacket.

Police say they hope the public will help identify the man shown in dash-camera images.

Investigators also want to speak with two witnesses who were walking across the street from where the attack happened, a female with a long white coat and a male walking two dark-coloured dogs.

The man's car is described as a mid-2000s, silver, four-door Chevrolet Aveo, with a seven-digit Alberta licence plate that starts with the letter "B."

The car has a small fin or spoiler on the rear hatch and steel winter-wheel rims.