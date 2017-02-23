The Mounties finally got their man Tuesday afternoon.

But it took a foot chase, a foiled hitchhike, a police cruiser getaway, a break-in, a melee and a tree-top negotiation to do so.

The string of events began when a Mountie tried to pull over a suspicious vehicle during a traffic stop near Peace River, in northwest Alberta, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The targeted vehicle swerved into a ditch and the driver bolted.

Officers caught up to him as he was sitting in a vehicle trying to convince an unsuspecting motorist to give him a lift.

But even after he was moved into the police cruiser, the suspect wasn't about to go quietly.

He scrambled out of the vehicle and ran off again.

This time, a dog team was brought in, tracking the suspect to a nearby home he had broken into.

After a fight with police, the suspect broke away again.

Police eventually found him hiding up a tree.

The saga finally came to an end when a police negotiator convinced him to climb down.

The man faces 13 charges including break and enter, attempting to disarm a police officer, assaulting a police officer and impaired driving.

The man, who was also wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant from Stony Plain, west of Edmonton, remains in custody.