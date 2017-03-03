RCMP are investigating after a 55-year-old man was killed in hit and run Thursday on the Sunchild First Nation reserve west of Rocky Mountain House.

RCMP were called to respond at 8:55 p.m. after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that then drove away. The man was declared dead at the scene, police said in a news release on Friday.

The collision is under investigation by RCMP. Police provided no description of the suspect vehicle.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The victim's family have been notified and the man's name will not be released by RCMP.