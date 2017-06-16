A 48-year-old man is facing a charge of second-degree murder after a man was stabbed to death in a north Edmonton apartment building Thursday.

Clinton John Bluecloud, 29, died in hospital after a fight in a three-story apartment building at 144th Avenue and 72nd Street.

An autopsy Friday confirmed Bluecloud's death as homicide, police said in a news release Friday.

A 40-year-old man was also admitted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A single suspect has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon, police said.

Several people were inside the apartment at the time of the stabbing and police are asking those witnesses to call them.

A neighbour in the building told CBC News that a couple lives in the first-floor apartment where the investigation is centred. Children's toys and a stroller were strewn across the lawn in front of the ground-floor suite.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.