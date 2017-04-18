A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 53-year-old woman in northeast Edmonton early Monday.

Police are not naming the woman, but said the two knew one another.

A neighbour told CBC News Monday that a woman lived in the home with her husband and adult son.

The accused is also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police were called to the home in the Belmont neighbourhood, near 130th Avenue and 32nd Street, at 12:30 a.m. Monday.

The woman's death is the city's 14th homicide of 2017.