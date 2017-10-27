Come Halloween, there is no rest for the wicked.

That's good news for Monika Cheivekhman, a makeup artist who works out of her home studio in south Edmonton.

"It has been so crazy busy with bookings," she said. "I'm excited. People are getting more and more into it."

If you're still thinking about a costume, Cheivekhman advice is: "The scarier you can be, the better."

Watch the time-lapse video as Cheivekhman demonstrates the use of cotton balls, latex and stage paints to create Linda Blair's character from The Exorcist.

While the video lasts just over one minute, the process took more than an hour to complete.