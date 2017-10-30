In a world of scary clowns and hideous zombies, there's still room at Halloween for the earnest, but impulsive Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Makeup artist ​Lindsey Marshall said she often gets requests from clients for a skull look.

"We get a lot of couples who come in so their makeup will match," says Marshall, "Every year seems to be different."

Marshall looked to internet and found a rendition of The Pumpkin King from Tim Burton's 1993 movie.

In the time-lapse video, Marshall used water-based paint to transform model Elena Balueva into a version of Jack Skellington.