In a world of scary clowns and hideous zombies, there's still room at Halloween for the earnest, but impulsive Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Makeup artist Lindsey Marshall said she often gets requests from clients for a skull look.
"We get a lot of couples who come in so their makeup will match," says Marshall, "Every year seems to be different."
Marshall looked to internet and found a rendition of The Pumpkin King from Tim Burton's 1993 movie.
In the time-lapse video, Marshall used water-based paint to transform model Elena Balueva into a version of Jack Skellington.