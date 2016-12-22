Make-A-Wish Northern Alberta marked the closing of its inaugural Calendar of Wishes in a park on Jasper Avenue on Thursday.

More than $70,000 was raised from donors and sponsors during the event, which featured a giant advent calendar in Abbey Glen Park on the corner of Jasper Avenue and 102nd Street.

The event kicked off on Dec. 1.

"We've been revealing a child's wish every single day, and each door has been sponsored by a community partner, and they've been helping us make all these wishes come true," said Sophia Birchall, a spokesperson for Make-A-Wish Northern Alberta.

Make-A-Wish grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions. Among the special guests at Thursday's ceremony were Peyton Grenier, 8, and her mother, Christina Rankin.

Peyton has a brain tumour. In February of this year, she was granted her wish to go to Hawaii.

Peyton started her "long journey of chemotherapy" in July, her mother told the gathering.

In 2016, the northern Alberta chapter granted 100 wishes.