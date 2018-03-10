Redwater's midget hockey team paid tribute Friday night to a 15-year-old friend and schoolmate killed in a bus crash earlier in the week.

Before the Redwater Rush faced off against the Smoky Lake North Stars at the Pembina Place arena, Rush player Dylan Goulet stood with a microphone at centre ice to speak about Maisie Watkinson.

"She wasn't just another person in this world," Goulet said. "She was one of the best. She was smart, beautiful on the inside and outside. She was funny. The type of person who touched the hearts of many."

"Rest in peace, Maisie. We all love you."

Maisie Watkinson, 15, was killed in school bus crash Wednesday. (Instagram)

Watkinson was on a school bus destined for Thorhild Central School Wednesday morning. As the school bus turned from Township Road 594 onto Opal Road, it was rear-ended by a truck hauling gravel.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fans tear up

Watkinson's family members were in attendance. They clapped loudly at Goulet's speech, and gave him a standing ovation.

Dylan Goulet made a speech about his friend Maisie Watkinson before the Redwater Rush's playoff game. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Others in the stands wiped tears from their eyes, hugging, as they listened to the tribute.

A handful of players on the hockey team were close friends with Watkinson.

"It was important for them to get together with their school community so that they could be together," said Marcie Mazurenko, a parent of one of the players. "Not only to show support to each other but to also show support to Maisie's family and of course, to honour her memory."

Show of support

Players from both teams — meeting for the second game of a playoff series — wore stickers with the initials M.W. over a daisy on their helmets.

The Redwater bantam team will also be wearing the stickers at provincials next weekend

Players of the Redwater Rush wore stickers, which contained the initials M.W. over a daisy, on their helmets. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

A parent group is raising funds for Watkinson's funeral expenses, donating half of the 50/50 revenue from Friday's game to the cause. There is also a GoFundMe page.

