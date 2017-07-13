Service Alberta is warning Albertans of possible fraud after a van carrying government mail was stolen on its way to make deliveries in Red Deer.

The private courier's van, which was carrying both incoming and outgoing government mail, was stolen on June 23, the province said in a news release on Thursday.

The vehicle has since been recovered, but its contents have not.

Red Deer RCMP said the van was reported stolen from the area of 55th Street and 50th Avenue in Red Deer at 10 a.m. on June 23.

The vehicle was recovered by the Camrose Police Service on July 7, RCMP said.

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner was immediately notified of the theft, the province said, and government departments are working to contact people whose information may have been compromised.

Anyone in the Red Deer area who used Canada Post to send mail to the provincial government in the days before the theft is asked to call the department involved to ensure their documents were received.

"The province has contacted all other couriers who are under contract to deliver government mail, instructing them to review security procedures with their drivers," the news release said.

Anyone with information on the theft of the vehicle and its contents is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP.