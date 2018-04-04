MacEwan University recovers bulk of $11.8M lost in online phishing scam

After months of legal wrangling, Edmonton's MacEwan University has recovered nearly all of the $11.8 million lost to an online phishing scam.

The university said it was able to recover $10.92 million before concluding legal proceedings.

"MacEwan's administration credits the recovery of such a large percentage of the funds — just over 92 per cent — to the swift response and diligent efforts of an internal team at the university, legal counsel in several jurisdictions, fraud units at the banks involved in the transactions and law enforcement agencies," the university said in a statement Wednesday.

The university was defrauded last summer when staff failed to verify as legitimate emails requesting a change in banking information for one of its vendors.

Three payments were made to a fraudulent account: one on Aug. 10 for $1.9 million; another on Aug. 17 for $22,000 and a third on Aug. 19 for $9.9 million.

MacEwan University discovered the fraud after the legitimate vendor, a construction company, called to ask why it hadn't been paid.

Most of the money was since traced to accounts in Montreal and Hong Kong, the university said at the time.

The university has established stronger financial controls including mandatory IT security training for staff and improved vendor verification protocols, the statement said.