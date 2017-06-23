For someone with an ear for a deal, MacEwan University's piano auction is beautiful music.

The university's west-Edmonton campus is moving downtown, but has no desire to take along its well-used pianos.

"As we are preparing to move we are getting rid of some of the old equipment that we don't want anymore, including some of these pianos," said the music department's Marcel Hamel.

The MacEwan Centre for the Arts had been in the Jasper Place campus since 1981 and 15 of the 18 pianos on the block have been there since the beginning.

"We want to replace them with newer pianos, to give the students the best experience we can, with a brand new building, brand new instruments, brand new everything" Hamel said. "It is going to be a really exciting move."

Marcel Hamel plays one of the pianos on the auction block at MacEwan University. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

One of the pianos is a Yamaha C3 grand piano that jazz pianist and former senator Tommy Banks used to have in his home. Banks sold it to the school 32 years ago.

The Yamaha has been in the recording studio and is tuned three or four times a year.

"It really is a wonderful instrument," Hamel said.

While many of the pianos show signs of wear and tear from the 36 years of use, all are well maintained and "very playable."

"For families that want to start off with their kids taking lessons, it is an absolutely wonderful instrument," Hamel said.

The Alberta government surplus auction runs until 8 p.m. Friday.