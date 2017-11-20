The death of a university student whose body was found Sunday in south Edmonton has been declared non-criminal, the Edmonton Police Service said Monday.

An autopsy was conducted Monday morning on the 18-year-old man, who was a student at MacEwan University. His body was found by a bystander at about 5 p.m. near 65th Avenue and 99th Street, police said in a statement.

Officials at MacEwan say they have been in contact with the family.

"We are extremely distressed by the news of the loss of one of our students," MacEwan University president Deborah Saucier said in a release. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the student's family and friends who are dealing with this tragic event."

Counselling services have also been offered to students.