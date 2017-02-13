The former owners and property managers of a low-income downtown apartment building are facing 2,778 charges under the Public Health Act.

Alberta Health Services said in a statement Monday that property managers' "lack of responsive actions created a direct and avoidable risk" to the health of tenants living in MacDonald Lofts.

When tenants found out last summer that their landlord planned to increase rents by $300 per month, they began speaking openly about the state of disrepair into which the 103-year-old building had fallen.

AHS said it completed more than 100 inspections, issued compliance letters and met with property managers to discuss maintenance and pest control.

The agency said it "always attempts to work collaboratively with building owners and landlords to proactively address issues before escalating to closure or other enforcement measures, or in this case, legal action."

The charges, sworn in court on Jan. 18, relate to violations of Housing Regulation and Public Health Act in 84 suites between Aug. 22 and Dec. 30 of last year.

Four of the nine accused each face 377 counts of contravening an order while the other five accused each face 254 counts of contravening an order.

In November, the ICE District entered into negotiations to purchase the property, which is directly north of Rogers Place at 10128 105th Avenue.