Police tape cordon off a south Edmonton Mac's convenience store after a clerk was fatally shot during an armed robbery Dec. 18, 2015. (CBC)

Two men charged with killing two clerks at separate Mac's stores in Edmonton were ordered Friday to stand trial for first-degree murder.

The decision came at the end of a preliminary hearing for Laylin Delorme, 25, and Colton Steinhauer, 28.

Delorme and Steinhauer each face two counts of first-degree murder.

Karanpal Bhangu, 35, and Ricky Cenabre, 41, were working at separate Mac's Convenience stores when they were shot and killed on Dec. 18, 2015.

