An Edmonton woman say charges have yet to be laid one year after she was viciously beaten in a home invasion, even though she identified the men she believes attacked her — the same ones who shot and killed two Mac's Convenience store workers a week later.

In a video blog last year, Susan Wachowich said she instantly recognized two of the men who were arrested and charged for the deadly shootings on Dec.18, 2015.

Wachowich alleges the men forced themselves into the Sherwood Park home where she was staying as a guest five days before the shootings.

They then tied and beat her, Wachowich said, before stealing her father's SUV — the same one police say was used in the Mac's store robberies.

The Honda Element was stolen during a home invasion in Sherwood Park five days before a deadly robbery spree in Edmonton. (CBC)

One year later, RCMP are still investigating Wachowich's assault and say they haven't laid any charges.

"It's like living in a nightmare," Wachowich said.

"As someone who's a victim, it's very hard to go through that and then be sort of thrown to the wayside by every avenue."

The assault left Wachowich with nerve damage in her face and damaged vertebrae in her neck. Her cheekbones are uneven and the corner of her left eye droops slightly.

Wachowich said the physical pain is dull and constant. Her emotional pain is still sharp.

A psychologist diagnosed Wachowich with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after she started experiencing anxiety, nightmares and insomnia.

Mounting costs

Only some of Wachowich's medical costs are covered by her insurance plan. As a result, the small business owner says she has spent "almost everything that's accessible income" on treatment — nearly $20,000 in the past year.

Since her PTSD is interfering with work, Wachowich said she's not making as much money as she used to. Being forced to budget for medical expenses has made recovery painfully slow, she added.

"It's hard to get back to what once was your life," she said. "I can't afford to do everything that I need to do all at once."

'They're still getting away with it'

A year after her assault, Wachowich said she doesn't understand why police haven't laid charges.

"I feel like they're still getting away with it," she said about her attackers.

RCMP say they can't comment on the case because it is still under investigation.

"I have spoken to (Wachowich) this year and we have been in contact a few times throughout the year," said Const. Gord Courage, the lead investigator.

"Absolutely, it's not a closed investigation. It is active."

Although police have previously said they believe the vehicle stolen from Wachowich is the same one used in the Mac's robberies, they haven't been able to confirm whether the suspects are the same.

'It closes the chapter'

"My face will never go back to normal," Susan Wachowich said in a video blog about her assault. She needs her service dog, Bella, to cope with PTSD symptoms. (Supplied/Susan Wachowich)

Wachowich said she's still convinced two of her attackers are the same men police arrested and charged in the Mac's shootings — Laylin Delorme, 24, and Colton Steinhauer, 27.

Both were charged with two counts of first-degree murder, along with a 13-year-old boy who cannot be named.

Even though police haven't made a connection between suspects in the two cases, Wachowich said assault charges would help her move on from the attack.

"I just feel like it closes the chapter," she said.