Edmonton teacher Andrew Parker is showing off his latest accomplishment.

Students gather round to see the glossy photo and blurb on the 34-year-old.

The M.E. LaZerte High School teacher and basketball coach was just named one of Edmonton's Top 40 Under 40.

'A teacher, a basketball coach, a community organizer'1:30

"I'm a teacher. I mostly mark papers and sometimes yell loudly in the hallway," Parker said, smiling.

Parker's transformation from a troubled youth to inspirational instructor was as a result of the intervention of mentor and coach Thom Elniski, who taught at the school at 144th Avenue and 66th Street.

"I think he would have been pretty proud and I'm going to keep doing what I think he would like me to do with this profession," Parker said.

Parker's back story is well known around the school, but what might be news to many Edmontonians is he's part of a larger story taking place at M.E. LaZerte High School.

The Breakfast Club is a weekly gathering place for students at M.E. LaZerte High School. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

The school's vision is to create "global citizens" and it starts with caring about one another, according to Daniel Card, department head of student leadership.

From the annual Taste of Lazerte, where students showcase community dishes, to collecting food, toys and other hamper items for families in need, to volunteering at Christmas parties for underprivileged, the close to 2,000 students from 83 cultures are expected to give back.

He points to the weekly Breakfast Club, now in its eight year, as an example.

'It's the best time of the week, honestly'2:50

"Anyone is welcome to come and get breakfast. It doesn't single anyone out. If you had food in the morning, if you didn't, you're welcome to come and get it," Card said.

Student chefs volunteer alongside members of the Steele Heights Baptist Church congregation, one of the many community partnerships at the school, feeding between 450 and 500 students every Wednesday morning.

"They sit, they eat, they play games, they hang out with their friends, they get to meet their mentors, our teachers and staff come down," Card said.

The party vibe is the reason 14-year-old Lillian Davidson comes in early, puts on her apron and works the scramble egg station.

Grade 10 M.E. LaZerte High School student Lillian Davidson helping out with the Breakfast Club. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

The Grade 10 student admits she's picked up some cooking tips along the way but that's not really the reason she keeps coming back.

"Just being here in this community, it feels really nice."

