As a struggling artist determined to get noticed, Justin Berger has never liked it when people seeing his work tell him his paintings are going to be worth something when he's dead.

"I'm alive and I'm making a statement," said Berger in the studio which has taken over his Edmonton apartment. Canvases stand in every space, paper sketches are on the walls, and paint and brushes are cluttered everywhere.

The 34-year-old Métis artist is dedicated to his craft and has an unflinching belief in his talent. But he has found it difficult to get a breakthrough in the art world — until now.

After working labour jobs and even shovelling snow to pay the bills and keep his dream alive, Berger has been chosen to receive a $15,000 Cultural Diversity in the Arts project grant from the Edmonton Arts Council.

Thirteen other artists or artist groups were also chosen to receive grants under the program, among them poets, filmmakers and musicians. A team of artists studied a total of 36 proposals before deciding on the recipients.

"Words cannot describe," said Berger, who was born in High Level and grew up in Slave Lake and now makes his home in Edmonton. "It means a lot it means that people are taking an interest."

One of Justin Berger's paintings. (Gareth Hampshire CBC News)

He's planning a project called The Walls of Justice which will be a series of paintings, each seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, that he intends to display on some buildings in Edmonton.

He's just starting the work now and can't say exactly what it will look like but Berger promises his paintings will have an edge to inspire people from all cultures.

"We've got demons, nuclear weapons, police. It's not necessarily something I would want to paint, but it's what I'm seeing in the world today. There is a lot of deception going on."

'People are going to feel it,' Justin Berger says of his coming public art project. (Gareth Hampshire CBC News)

The Edmonton Arts Council awards cultural diversity grants in part to support artists who have faced cultural or historical barriers in the past.

The total amount of funds the council is handing out is $130,000 divided between 14 artists or artist groups including Berger.

The cultural grant program started in 2008. It has funded numerous projects aimed at making Edmonton a more inclusive city.

Art holds mirror to community

"The purpose of art is to hold up a mirror to the community and our community has certainly changed in the last 10 or 15 years," said Stephen Williams, grants director with the Edmonton Arts Council.

"There is a larger diversity of Aboriginal people, a larger diversity of immigrants and cultural communities, and it's really important to us that we support and recognize those artists."

Williams points to a well-known mural Berger painted at 96th Street and 105A Avenue as evidence of his ability.

'Thunderbird Alley' by Justin Berger on a building at 96th Street and 105A Avenue. (Gareth Hampshire CBC News)

"We really hope this raises his profile and his work gets out to be seen, and in the meantime we also have a chance to help defray some of his costs to do that work," said Williams.

It won't be until 2018 that Edmontonians begin to see Berger's work. The arts council expects him to report back by next January.

Berger is confident it will be worth the wait, especially now that he has help in paying for materials for the kind of large paintings he's promising.

"People are going to feel it," he said.

Berger and the other chosen artists were recognized at an awards reception Monday evening.