Deb Fiddler doesn't let arthritis or a few creaking bones stop her from flattening an opponent's fist with a strong hook.

Fiddler, 53 is a competitive arm-wrestler and referee.

A veteran of the sport, the Edmonton woman has represented Canada three times at the world championships, and taken part in nearly 20 national competitions. Last week she took on the 2017 Canadian National Arm-wrestling Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Fiddler's athletic career will be featured in an upcoming APTN documentary series called Arm Nation, profiling Indigenous people from across Canada who have excelled in the sport. The series, currently in production, is set to air sometime in 2018.

The soft-spoken Canada Post worker credits her day job and laser-sharp focus for her bone-crushing strength at the table.

'I just had the knack for it'

"Back in the '90s I used to open airmail bags all the time. I used to be opening up bags with clippers all night so it made my hands really strong," Fiddler said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"Whenever I went up to the table I would just crush the girl's hand, and that's allowed.

'I just block them out and give them my mean evil face.' -Deb Fiddler, arm-wrestler

"You just ignore everything that is happening around you — If they're cheering for the other arm-wrestler, that's fine — I just block them out and give them my mean evil face."

A veteran of the sport, Fiddler often takes a break from competition to act as a referee and mentor. (Arm Nation/Facebook)

Not unlike many of her fellow competitors, Fiddler first dominated in the the sport at the tables of her high-school cafeteria.

"I did it in high school at lunch hour and beat everybody there," said Fiddler.

"And with my friends and family, I was always trying to challenge them, so I guess I just had the knack for it."

Despite her early affinity for the sport, Fiddler didn't start competing in official bouts until 1995.

A friend's daughter started arm-wrestling and after attending a few matches as a spectator, Fiddler signed on for her first tournament with Edmonton's arm-wrestling club, and won.

She was hooked.

Fiddler says she fell in love with the travel, the camaraderie and the excitement of matches. Her voice often goes hoarse from cheering on her friends.

But wrestling her opponents to the table isn't always pretty. Injuries are not uncommon, and are sometimes horrific.

'I use both arms'

During her first provincial competition in 1995, Fiddler's arm snapped back at a dangerous angle.

Distracted by the crowd, she glanced away from her hand for a moment, when the bone broke.

'It was shocking because I had never broken anything in my body before.'

"As a rookie it was a big lesson for me," said Fiddler. "It was shocking because I had never broken anything in my body before.

"It didn't deter me. I just retired that arm for three or four years until I started using it again, because I use both arms."

Fiddler, who is of Métis heritage, would love to mentor other Indigenous arm-wrestlers. There are few in the sport now, she said.

"We don't have a lot of a high numbers now but I encourage anyone of Indigenous race that's interested in arm-wrestling, by all means get in touch with me and I'll show you the ropes.

"Whether you win or lose, you know, you will still have a good time with your friends."