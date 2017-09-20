A Spruce Grove political hopeful thinks newly passed legislation in Australia could help Canadian victims of crime.

Dane Lloyd is one of four candidates vying for the Conservative nomination in an upcoming byelection to replace Sturgeon River-Parkland MP Rona Ambrose.

His main election platform is "no body, no parole."

"If there is a convicted murderer and the remains of the victims have not been recovered due to a lack of co-operation from the convicted murderer," Loyd said, "then that convicted murderer would be ineligible to be heard by a parole board."

If Lloyd makes it to the House of Commons, he plans to introduce it as a private member's bill.

The idea is endorsed by Bret McCann, who called it "a terrific idea."

His parents, Lyle and Marie McCann, were last seen in July, 2010. Their bodies have never been found. Travis Vader is serving a life sentence for two counts of manslaughter.

Bret McCann said it's 'crucial' to know where his parents are so they can provide a proper burial. (Emilio Avalos/CBC)

"You know it [no body, no parole] would be very useful in our family's case, what with Vader not even acknowledging that he killed my parents, let alone the location of their bodies," McCann said in a telephone interview from Vancouver.

"It's really important to us to know where they are so that we can give them a proper burial. It's really a crucial part of our grieving process. I think it would go a long ways to helping us come to closure on this whole thing."

Vader eligible to apply for parole in 2021

Vader was given a life sentence with no chance to apply for parole for seven years. He is currently appealing his conviction and sentence.

If the appeal fails, with credit for time served before he was convicted, Vader would be eligible to apply for early release in 2021, after serving four and a half years.

Lloyd said that makes his idea to copy the Australian model especially timely.

Conservative hopeful Dane Lloyd has made 'no body, no parole' the central plan of his campaign. (Campaign website )

"It's not a partisan issue. It's just a common sense issue," he said.

"This isn't about being vindictive and punishing criminals. This is about helping families have the closure of a funeral for their loved one."

Lloyd said he's received enthusiastic encouragement for his idea at the doorstep.

"The people of this riding, you know when you go door to door, they're all familiar with this case and overwhelmingly people are supportive of 'no body, no parole.' "

The 'no body, no parole' legislation was passed last month in Queensland, Australia, and in May in Western Australia. Similar laws exist in South Australia, the Northern Territory and Victoria.

The Conservative nomination votes will be held this weekend in Spruce Grove and Morinville.