We've all heard the expression "singing for one's supper." But one Edmonton-area man is taking the concept a step further.

Luke Ehrenholz, 24, made and shared a video on his Facebook page Wednesday featuring a song he wrote that he hopes will land him a studio apartment or basement suite in Edmonton.

Ehrenholz has been commuting from Alberta Beach to his job downtown for two years, and now says — or rather, sings — he's ready to make his home in the city.

The only catch? He can't afford to pay more than about $700 a month in rent.

That has left him with few options.

But with more than 4,000 views of his Facebook video and counting, Ehrenholz hopes he can broaden those options enough to include just one Edmonton rental owner willing to accept his song as supplementary payment.

Learn more about Luke and his quest here.