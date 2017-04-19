This is one of several images Edmonton police released Wednesday of people they say may have witnessed the stabbing of a 19-year-old man on April 11. (Edmonton Police Service)

Edmonton police have released photos of people they believe witnessed the fatal stabbing of a teenager at the Coliseum LRT station on April 11.

Police say the people in the images may be able to help them as they continue to investigate the homicide.

"We're hopeful that some or all of these individuals will contact police immediately, as they could have information that will assist us in our investigation into this tragic loss of life," Staff Sgt. Colin Derksen said in a news release.

All of the images can be found on the Edmonton Police Service website.

The 19-year-old man died in hospital on April 14th after being stabbed during the afternoon of April 11 at a transit stop at the 118th Avenue underpass, near the Coliseum transit station.

Passing motorists called police, who found the man at the scene suffering from stab wounds to his upper body after an altercation with another man.

The man's death was the 13th homicide in Edmonton this year.

Police say the incident happened during rush hour, when motorists and students from nearby schools may have been passing by.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.