Edmonton LRT commuters dealt with delays in service Friday morning after a man was struck by a southbound train.

As of 9 a.m., all LRT trains were back in service although some may be running slightly slower than usual on the north end of the Capital Line, Edmonton Transit said on Twitter.

At about 5 a.m., a pedestrian was hit by a train between the Stadium LRT and Coliseum LRT stations.

Police said the incident is not a criminal matter.

The man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

LRT service was reduced to a single line for several hours, police said.

Vehicle traffic was not affected.

The major collision investigation unit is investigating.