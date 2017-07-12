Edmontonians are being invited to take part in a study that will help determine a future street-level LRT route connecting Strathcona, downtown, Bonnie Doon and east Edmonton.

"The study begins dialogue about a central LRT route," the city said in a news release Wednesday ahead of the first of several planned open-house events.

Results will be used to develop a concept plan for the Centre LRT with a recommended route, the position of the tracks in the road, stop locations, and bike and pedestrian connections.

The concept plan will be presented to city council for approval before the end of 2018. There is currently no timeline for construction.

The Centre LRT line will connect with the east leg of the Valley Line LRT in the Bonnie Doon area, which is now under construction, and to the future west leg of the Valley Line in the downtown area.

Like the Valley Line, the Centre LRT will be a low-floor, urban-style system operating at slower speeds and with stops at sidewalk level.

Public engagement activities will continue into the fall and next year.

The first event is Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Bonnie Doon community hall, 9240 93rd St.

The next two are:

Thursday, July 20, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., City Room, City Hall, 1 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Anthony District Archives and Meeting Centre, 10425 84th Ave.

"The views of Edmontonians are extremely important during this phase of the study as we investigate potential options for this future LRT route," project manager Satya Gadidasu said in the news release.

"Understanding what's important to people when planning LRT, and where they want to go and where they are coming from will help us create a route that works well for Edmontonians."

More information on the Centre LRT study is available here.