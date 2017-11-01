Ongoing LRT construction in the Churchill Square area has pulled the plug on a popular downtown Edmonton holiday tradition.

The Holiday Light Up — featuring Santa's arrival, music, fireworks and the lighting of a 70-foot tree — is cancelled, and all other events that take place in the square are on hold for two years, the Downtown Business Association said Tuesday in a media release.

The DBA has run the event for 20 years and said it could not find another venue for it.

The organization is working on planning other festive events, including bringing Santa to City Market each Saturday in December, and illuminating City Hall with holiday decorations.

Other holiday events like Santa's Parade of Lights, 124th Street All is Bright, Festival of Trees and decorations at the legislature will still go ahead.