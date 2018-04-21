Edmonton's LRT on track to turn 40 this weekend
Adult fare cost $.40, while kids paid a quarter to ride the rails when service launched on April 22, 1978
Lloyd Meyer remembers the start of the line 40 years ago.
"We walked into Central Station and it was still under construction and it went as far as Belvedere and we thought, 'Wow, this is amazing,' " Meyer recalls.
Meyer, now the manager of LRT operations for Edmonton Transit, marvels at the changes.
The city's goal was for Western Canada's first light rail transit to be running in time to take the crowds attending the 1978 Commonwealth Games.
Since then the fleet has grown from 14 cars to 94.
Craig McKeown says while the 40th anniversary is cause for celebration, it also means some of the cars reaching the end of their life span.
"That means maintenance requirements are quite a bit higher," said McKeown, director of engineering and maintenance, who works out of the D. L. MacDonald Garage in northeast Edmonton.
Janis Noble hopes to be a part of that future. For the last 24 years she's been the voice of the Edmonton Transit Service lending her golden tones to recording messages for bus link, the LRT and now smart buses.
When transit users find out what Noble does for a living, many have a "meltdown."
For Noble taking transit is more than just getting from point A to point B.
"I ride the bus everyday. You have your regulars, you talk to the driver, it's a sense of community."