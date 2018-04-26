Largest jackpot in Alberta history becomes a court case

A rural Alberta couple who won Alberta's largest jackpot are now fighting to keep the money in their own bank accounts.

Robin Walker's boyfriend Brett McCoy won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot in September of last year.

McCoy decided to share his winnings with Walker, gifting her $30 million.

But Walker's estranged husband Lonnie Roth asked the court to grant him part of the lottery win.

According to court documents, Roth brought forward a case asking for $15 million of Walker's winnings.

The couple separated in October 2009 after nine years of marriage. But they are still legally married, according to court documents.

Walker issued a Statement of Claim for Divorce and Division of Property in November 2009. Court documents said high conflict litigation occurred until April 2012.

No "new steps were taken" until Roth brought forward a claim asking for a preservation order to freeze $15 million of Walker's money, reads the documents. He asked for $7.5 million of his request be paid in trust.

The court papers showed that Roth also asked for Walker to pay for $200,000 in legal fees.

But on Tuesday, Justice D.A. Sulyma decided not to grant Roth a preservation order.

Since there was no evidence that Walker was "dissipating assets or moving assets offshore," Justice Sulyma did not elect to grant Roth's request at Tuesday's court proceedings, reads court documents.

The ruling also exempted Walker from paying for Roth's legal fees.