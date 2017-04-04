Barbara and Douglas Fink must have a handshake deal with Lady Luck.

The Edmonton couple has won big in the lottery for the third time, bringing home a $8.1 million jackpot in the Feb. 22 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

They've struck it rich before.

In 1989, Douglas shared in a $128,000 LOTTO 6/49 win with four of his friends. And in 2010, Barbara and Douglas won a $100,000 EXTRA prize together.

On the night of the Feb. 22 draw, Barbara checked the winning numbers online and watched in shock as her winning numbers flashed across the screen.

Her husband was working out of town so she frantically tried to reach him on the phone. She didn't know how much they'd won, but she knew it was something big.

"He didn't answer, so I waited five minutes and tried again," she said in a statement provided Tuesday by the Western Canada Lottery Corp. "That time, he picked up. I said, 'I did it again!' "

The couple redeemed their prize at Northlands Park. Their winning numbers were 9, 21, 25, 26, 31 and 41. The ticket was one of two in Canada with all six winning numbers. A ticket sold in Ontario won the other half of the $16.3-million jackpot.

The Finks plan to spend most of their winnings on their extended family.

"Family comes first," said Barbara. "We want to make sure that our daughters and our grandkids are looked after."

The Finks also plan to spoil themselves, with tropical vacations and a new home.

"Barbara wants a new house, so she'll get one," Douglas said in a statement.