When it comes to winning money in the Wild West, Alberta and Edmonton are at the front of the pack.

More people in Alberta had lottery windfalls in 2016 than residents of Manitoba and Saskatchewan combined, the Western Canada Lottery Corporation revealed on Wednesday.

Edmonton had four lottery wins totalling $29.9 million, compared to Calgary's 11 wins and $22 million.

Alberta residents swept $130.8 million in 38 separate draws, including a woman in Irma who won a whopping $50 million.

Saskatchewan had eight draws amounting to $74.0 million while Manitoba residents won 11 draws totalling $13.6 million.

"We've had a good year, we've had some nice big jackpots," WCLC spokesperson Kevin van Edgon said in a news release.

An Alberta resident was also the recipient of the country's newest lottery, the Daily Grand, where the winner can choose either $1,000 a day for life or a one-time payment of $7 million.

An Edmonton man, Suryanarayana Bora, won the Daily Grand in November after buying a ticket at a Petro-Canada gas station in southeast Edmonton. He chose to take a $7-million lump sum.

Winners in the three Prairie provinces netted a combined $218 million in 2016 with 57 draws of $1 million or more, including two in Alberta — a Lotto Max and a LOTTO 6/49.