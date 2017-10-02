Kasandra Staniscia clambered up the side of the rock cliff, hoping her rented metal detector would offer its telltale beep.

It was hardly the honeymoon undertaking the new bride and her new husband Luke Staniscia had planned.

A few weeks earlier, the two were enjoying a bottle of wine on their honeymoon in Italy when they received a panicked email from their photographer.

She told them she had lost the memory card from her camera while they were taking photos on a mountain-top after the ceremony on Sept. 1.

'They are now MIA'

Kasandra and Luke Staniscia tied the knot in Canmore last month. (Teresa Renée/Facebook)

A message from their photographer told them: "The card from the camera that contained all of the photos from your ceremony and your family photos have gone missing," Kasandra Staniscia recalled in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM.

"We have lots of photos of our reception and our wedding party but the really were important ones to us were the photos from the ceremony and the photos with our family and they are now MIA."

Their photographer had switched out memory cards at the Grassi Lakes climbing area, and they suspect that's when the precious memory card was lost.

Staniscia said the photographer noticed she lost the card the night of the wedding but didn't tell the newlyweds for two weeks.

"We were really open to the wind so I think, when she switched the cards, the one that she switched out probably went flying, probably down the side of a mountain."

Ironically, the couple had asked their guests to refrain from taking photos during the ceremony.

'You can't replace it'

The couple and their photographer have been returning to the climbing area ever since, desperately hoping to find the card before the snow flies.

They've enlisted the help of local hikers on social media, put up posters in Canmore, and have scoured the area numerous times.

And yes, they have returned with a metal detector.

They're asking anyone who may be travelling in the area to keep an eye out for their lost pictures and are offering a $100 reward for their safe return.

The photographer has provided the couple a full refund, and offered to stage a another wedding session but Staniscia doesn't think she would ever be able to recapture the moment.

"It's so gracious, it's incredibly kind, but it's just that you can't replace it and it won't be the same."

This one of the few photos that Kasandra Staniscia has of her recent wedding. (Kasandra Bracken/Facebook)

