As a newlywed living at CFB Edmonton, Capt. Sarah Keller remembers running on the base's trails with her husband, the late Cpl. Bryce Keller.

"We would often cross paths on morning runs," Capt. Keller said on Sunday morning. "He'd be out running with his unit and I'd be out running with my unit."

Cpl. Bryce Keller and Capt. Sarah Keller, pictured in the late 1990s, just before they wed. (Supplied by Sarah Keller)

The young soldiers were training in the early 2000s before they were both deployed to Afghanistan. Cpl. Keller was killed there in action in 2006.

"I know that he ran these same trails that I still run today, and that's important to me," said Capt. Keller, who organized the Loops for Troops fundraising runs for the Military Families Resource Centre.

"It's a way to give back to the community, but also a way for me to receive support from that same community."

Around 440 runners participated in the ninth annual event, which included half-marathon, 10-kilometre, five-kilometre and mile runs on Sunday morning at the Edmonton Garrison. In total, $20,000 was raised for programming at the resource centre.

'It's a big family'

Armande McCormack knows how important the facility is. She went there with her late son, Cpl. Zachery McCormack, before he was deployed to Afghanistan in 2009.

"He showed me, we went and we walked around, all of the services they provide," she said.

In addition to providing support for families of deployed soldiers and grief counselling, the resource centre also offers a wide range of other services, from childcare to art therapy.

Cpl. McCormack's parents, extended family and friends have walked in Loops for Troops each year since his death.

Armande and Robin McCormack participate in the Loops for Troops 5K each year in memory of their son Cpl. Zach McCormack, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2009. (Roberta Bell/CBC)

His father, Robin McCormack, said the other families they've met through the event are part of their support network.

"It's a big family, is what it is," he said.

"We all have some of the same experiences and you learn and help each other through those experiences."

