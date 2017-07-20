The K-Days Parade is back and, with the theme of Canada 150, promises to be bigger than ever. Stake out your piece of pavement along the Jasper Avenue parade route starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

Floats, antique cars and the marching bands will head west from 97th Street to 108th Street.

The 2017 K-Days parade route in downtown Edmonton. (Northlands)

The parade kicks off K-Days, headquartered at Northlands Park, and runs until July 30. The midway, entertainment, fireworks are all back, along with a new powwow competition and rodeo action.

Also over at Northlands Park, Cirque du Soleil's Kurios - Cabinet of Curiosities is on until Aug. 13 under the big top.

Edmontonians line the K-Days parade route. (CBC)

Interstellar Rodeo wrangles a passel of musicians starting Friday at the Hawrelak Park Heritage Amphitheatre.

Taste of Edmonton fills Sir Winston Churchill Square Thursday with food, drink and nightly entertainment until July 29.

Le Tour de l'Alberta draws bike lovers to Beaumont for a one-day celebration of cycling, community and culture.

The Interstellar Rodeo will fill the Hawrelak Park Heritage Amphitheatre with music. (Interstellar Rodeo)

Stars & Cars gives you a chance to meet first responders and enjoy a free classic car show, petting zoo and bouncy castle on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at La Perle Community League.

A new event taking place at McIntyre Park in Old Strathcona this year is the Edmonton Carnaval, a celebration of Latin food, music and culture on Saturday and Sunday.

And making a splash will be the 58th annual Sourdough Raft Race, Saturday and you can catch all the aqua action from the riverbank at the Terwillegar Park.

You can see more community events on Our Edmonton Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday and Monday at 11 a.m. on CBC TV. If you'd like to let us know about an event sent us an email: ouredmonton@cbc.ca