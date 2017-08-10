Looking for stuff to do this weekend in Edmonton? We've got you covered.

From Friday to Sunday, Edmonton's Caribbean Arts Festival Cariwest heats up the scene in Sir Winston Churchill Square.

Lawn chairs, sunscreen and hats are the order for the Edmonton Folk Music Festival. (CBC)

The Alberta Mycological Society presents their annual City of Champignons Wild Mushroom Exposition on Sunday at the University of Alberta Garden near Devon.

Tarps and tunes will fill Gallagher Park for the Edmonton Folk Music Festival until Sunday.

Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues hosts Volunteer ROCK!, an opportunity to celebrate community members and community league program initiatives in Heritage Amphitheatre in Hawrelak Park on Sunday.

The Alberta Society for Asian Popular Arts presents Animethon 24. (CBC)

All weekend long at MacEwan University downtown campus, costumes and characters of Animethon 24 will be on display.

There's a Pajama Party at the Telus World of Science with breakfast and special activities at 8 a.m. Saturday with the film screening of the 1991 movie Hook at 9 a.m. in the IMAX Theatre.

Ukrainian Day celebrates the pioneer roots with events east of Edmonton at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village on Sunday.

The annual celebration of Ukranian Day is held at the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village. (Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Village)

Come out and cheer on cyclists participating the 200-kilometre ride in the 9th annual Ride To Conquer Cancer on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday is also your last chance to catch Cirque du Soleil's Kurios — Cabinet of Curiosities under the big tent at Northlands.

Characters and acrobatics are at the heart of Cirque du Soleil's Kurios. (Martin Girard/shootstudio.ca)

Starting Sunday and running to Aug. 17, the 2017 Alberta Indigenous Games take place in Rundle Park with events like archery, canoeing and golf.

