Looking for stuff to do this weekend in Edmonton? We've got you covered.

Food, drink and entertainment on offer at Edmonton's annual Taste of Edmonton. (CBC)

This is the last weekend to catch K-Days over at Northlands Park and Taste of Edmonton wraps up Saturday in Sir Winston Churchill Square.

But if you're looking to beat the heat, head indoors for the touring production of the Phantom of the Opera at the Northern Jubilee Auditorium. It's in Edmonton until Aug. 6.

The Phantom of the Opera hitting the stage of the Northern Jubilee Auditorium. (Broadway Across Canada)

The "a-maze-ing" design has been revealed and with that the Edmonton Corn Maze is now officially open for the season.

The Rust Magic international street mural festival leaves it's mark at various Edmonton venues until Sunday.

RE/MAX Field is the spot to catch the Edmonton Prospects in action. (John Robertson/CBC)

Why not cheer on the athletes taking part in the ITU World Triathlon on Friday and Saturday in Hawrelak Park.

In the sporting vein, the Edmonton Prospects take on the Medicine Hat Mavericks in games Saturday and Sunday at RE/MAX Field.

Lastly check out the Parkland County Art Show in the picturesque setting of the University of Alberta Botanic Garden near Devon.

