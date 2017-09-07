Looking for stuff to do this weekend in and around Edmonton? We've got you covered.

Edmonton Eskimos fans are geared up for the big game against the Calgary Stampeders at Commonwealth Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The annual Strathearn Art Walk is drawing all sorts of artists and performers for this fun family event. (Strathearn Art Walk)

Rogers Place is hosting UFC 215 Fight Week, with the main event starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Art abounds in the neighbourhood of Strathearn with the annual art walk from noon until 7 p.m. Saturday.

CornFest is on at Alex Decoteau Park Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free corn-on-the-cob, music and activities for the kids.

Local musician Ben Sures is bringing his music to Cafe Blackbird. (CBC)

The Mosquers Film Festival will fill the Winspear Centre with the annual screening and awards night Saturday at 7 p.m.

FC Edmonton takes on the squad from North Carolina Sunday at 2 p.m. over at Clarke Stadium.

Get to know the rich history of Edmonton's Chinatown with free Walking Tours on Sunday from 10.30 am to 12:30 p.m.

Edmonton-based singer-songwriter Ben Sures is playing Cafe Blackbird at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Edmonton Fencing Club is honouring World Fencing Day Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. in Sir Winston Churchill Square.

FC Edmonton players will take to the field at Clarke Stadium against the team from North Carolina. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Brookview Community League is hosting an 'Oh Canada Carnival' on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. capping off with a fireworks show.

The annual walk to support Valour Place takes place on Sunday with a pancake breakfast and family activities in support of military and first responders and their families.

