As far as hockey vernacular goes, Bill Ross is a beauty!

If you get him talking about the game, you better have some time on your hands.

That's because Ross loves to share his many old hockey tales and he's got a few of them.

At 83, he's is the longest-serving volunteer with Quickcard Edmonton Minor Hockey Week.

What started out as a volunteer coaching gig for his son's hockey team in 1964, has now stretched into the 50th year of volunteering with the tournament.

And you better believe "Mr.Central," as he's known in Edmonton hockey circles, has seen a lot of change over that time.

"I mean I've stood in snow up to waist high, and shoveled snow in between periods," said Ross, who was recognized for his outstanding service at a news conference for Minor Hockey Week at Rogers Place.

'Nobody ever played in an arena'

Back in the 60s, Ross remembered how all league games were played in the bitter cold on outdoor rinks. Even after all these years, Ross still remembers when he and his son's team played inside for the very first time.

"When we got in the dressing room, I think my coaches and the players had thought they'd died and gone to heaven because nobody ever played in an arena.

"Now it's all arena and I don't think the kids today know what an outdoor rink is."

Of course much has changed since then. Now minor league hockey players in Edmonton play in multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art rec centres. That's where the bulk of the tournament will take place between Jan. 13 to 22.

Ross' nickname, Mr. Central, goes back 40 years when he began working in the room considered the nerve centre of the tournament.

The room is set up in one of the arenas around town where hundreds of scores are still phoned in after each game.

"They're getting up to date with this computer stuff, but us old guys we still gotta handle the old way," Ross joked.

"Each arena phones us with the scores. Any problems they might have we look after it or disperse it where it should go."

'He loves it'

Riding shotgun for much of this hockey journey has been Ross's wife of nearly 60 years, Bev Ross.

Bev still remembers how her husband got hooked into Minor Hockey Week.

"He took our son to the rink in Lendrum in the community and they said, 'We need help' and that's how it started," she said.

Recognition of Bill Ross's 50 years of volunteering.

During that time, Bev has done her part too, helping set up the "war room," but she is looking forward to Ross slowing down.

When the tournament hits the weekend, Ross expects to start work at 7 a.m. and go until midnight.

"It is very stressful because of his age and he goes without sleep for the whole weekend," Bev said.

But that all comes to an end after this year's tournament. Next year Ross won't have the stress of running the central room, he says he will just volunteer in a smaller capacity, a mixed blessing to his wife.

"He loves it, so now I've got mixed feelings about it."

The Quickcard Edmonton Minor Hockey Week comes to an arena near you starting Friday.