One of Alberta's newest provincial court judges is a guitar player and avid reader who loves long walks in the wilderness.

She's also an openly gay Edmontonian and a longtime advocate of LGBTQ rights, who as a lawyer was involved in some trailblazing cases for that community.

"I don't know myself of anyone else who is self identifying as gay or lesbian on the bench but I could be wrong," said Judge Julie Lloyd in an interview in the judges' boardroom at the provincial courthouse.

Alberta's department of justice won't confirm if Judge Lloyd is the only openly gay judge in Alberta, saying only that it doesn't track personal information about judges such as sexual orientation or sexual identity.

Living with integrity

It's been a long journey to becoming a judge for the woman who "self-edited" details about her sexual orientation as a young lawyer.

"It was self-editing I imposed on myself by deciding there were some parts of my experience that might impede my professional development or my professional trajectory," she said.

Lloyd said she reached a point where she could no longer make those choices to hide who she was.

"I realized I needed to live more fully in my own personhood, my own integrity, in order to be able to survive personally and professionally."

She admitted to being "a little nervous" when she fully came out as a lesbian.

"But in the end, choosing to live with integrity is for me really the only choice that was sustainable."

'It was time for the laws to change'

Lloyd spent much of her career as a lawyer advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ community.

She played a part in the 1998 Delwin Vriend decision when the Supreme Court of Canada ruled for the first time that the equality provisions of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms also include sexual orientation.

As a lawyer, Lloyd also successfully challenged a number of Alberta laws that denied things like medical and pension benefits to same sex couples.

But those victories didn't come easily.

They were controversial and many Albertans were not prepared to consider the LGBTQ community as equals.

After the Vriend decision, the Alberta government led by the late former premier Ralph Klein threatened to invoke the notwithstanding clause in the Constitution to limit the expansion of equality rights.

Klein also appointed a committee whose task it was to find ways to respect the court's ruling but still limit gay rights.

Lloyd also learned some hard lessons dealing with the media at the time, and the search for balance in stories about gay rights.

"Balance at that time meant getting someone from the gay and lesbian community on one side of the panel and then getting someone on the other side who really denied their legitimacy," she said.

"So one side was saying 'You're going to burn in hell' and the other side was me."

Lloyd said she was aware that it was a difficult time for a lot of people struggling to come to terms with the changes. Still, she didn't lose hope.

"It was time for the laws to change because the Charter of Rights and Freedoms said so," she said. "So for me, it was really more just slogging forward and getting done what needed to be done."

Lloyd said those decisions may have moved society ahead a bit more quickly than it wanted or was ready for. But once they started, people's opinions and attitudes changed.

Experiences will help her be a better judge

The experience living through those difficult times is something she brings with her to the bench.

"Nobody came with a ray gun to blast my identity from me when I was appointed to the bench," she said. "So I bring with me some real lived experience of what it's like to be on the receiving end of inappropriate and unfair estimations of who I am on the basis of my membership in a particular group.

"I hope that will make me less likely to visit that on another person, and so I hope that will help me now in my goal to be impartial."

Lloyd is careful not to compare the difficulties she's faced with some of the discrimination and challenges members of other minorities still deal with every day.

"I come from a position of terrific privilege," she said. "I have a little sliver of experience that will be of some assistance but every day is going to be a journey in seeking that impartiality."

Lloyd said she's getting some strong mentoring from other provincial court judges in her new job.

"I've been shadowing other judges," she said. "I've been introduced to the waterfall of resources so I'm on a huge learning curve."

Also on her learning curve — figuring out how to play the banjo with the group of friends she plays with, who call themselves the Jam Tarts.

"Women of a certain age getting together and just playing a lot of music," she said with a laugh. "I'm blessed to have great friends. A lot of laughing and a lot of music."

