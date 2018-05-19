Long weekend sees Edmontonians celebrating the end of a long winter

From the parks to the markets, the first day of the May long weekend felt like the kickoff to summer in Edmonton.

It was opening day for the outdoor City Market Downtown which returned to its 104th Street location, where it will remain until Thanksgiving.

The Downtown City Market returned to its outdoor location on 104th Street on Saturday. The popular farmers' market will remain outdoors until Thanksgiving. (CBC)

Vendors called it a terrific first day, with warm weather and lots of people out enjoying the shopping, buskers and activities for children.

"The weather is perfect," said Ben Kraemer of Reclaim Urban Farm. "It's not raining and it's not too hot. It's been excellent."

Signs remind picnickers at Hawrelak Park that Edmonton is currently under a fire ban. (CBC)

Temperatures reached about 23 C on Saturday, and the forecast for the remainder of the weekend is for mainly sunny skies with highs of 26 C.

The warm weather, combined with dry and windy conditions, means that Edmonton is under a fire ban, prohibiting open burning, fireworks, backyard fire pits and cooking stoves or barbecues that use fuel like wood or briquettes.

Picnickers and sunbathers enjoy the beautiful weather at Hawrelak Park on Saturday.

Propane barbecues and stove are still allowed.

Alysia Lok, owner of Caramunchies, one of the vendors at the downtown market, said it feels like Edmontonians are celebrating the end of winter.

"It felt like an extra-long winter," Lok said.