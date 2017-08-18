Coun. Dave Loken will not face criminal charges after Edmonton police investigated an alleged altercation he had with a challenger for his Ward 3 seat.

The incident happened last Saturday at a community event in Castle Downs Park.

Sarmad Rasheed alleged Loken came to his booth, pointed a finger at him and threatened him.

Loken said he approached Rasheed to tell him he was breaking a city bylaw by having campaign signs on city property.

He denied he touched Rasheed or threatened him.

Police investigated after Rasheed filed a complaint. A police spokeswoman said Friday that no charges will be laid and that the investigation has been closed.

"As I knew all along, [police] have concluded that the accusations against me were baseless," Loken said in a written statement. "I have great respect for our police service and I knew that if I trusted the process, I would be absolved."

The municipal election will be held on Oct. 16.