In an unusual move, the man accused of killing two colleagues at an Edmonton Loblaws warehouse took the stand in his own defence Wednesday and spoke calmly and clearly about the voices he once heard in his head.

Defence lawyer Peter Royal told the jury he had never before called a witness with an acute mental illness to testify, but said it was "essential" that the court hear from Jayme Pasieka.

Royal opened his questioning by asking Pasieka how he was feeling.

"I feel a little bit OK," the accused said, though he allowed that he was worried about what will happen to him.

Pasieka testified that he began hearing voices six years ago, when he was 26.

Asked how he feels today compared to three years ago, at the time of the Loblaws stabbings, Pasieka said: "My condition is a lot better now that I've been going through treatment. They have an excellent program at Alberta Hospital."

Pasieka, 32, is accused of killing Thierno Bah, 41, and Fitzroy Harris, 50, and injuring four others during an attack at a west-end warehouse in February 2014.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection to the attack at his workplace.

Pasieka, 32, suffers from a serious mental illness, likely schizophrenia, court heard this week.

Before going to work the day of the attack, Pasieka went to a military supply store in West Edmonton Mall and bought two knives.

When he arrived at work, he punched in on the clock and collected equipment for his shift. Then he attacked his colleagues in the long, dark aisles of the warehouse at 161st Street and 121A Avenue.

One colleague testified that Pasieka seemed to come out of nowhere. Another colleague said Pasieka was saying he "hated us" while he carried out the attacks.

Pasieka was arrested in his vehicle on the other side of the city later that afternoon.