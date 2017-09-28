The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lloydminster on Wednesday.

The shooting happened "earlier today," ASIRT said on Twitter just after 10 p.m.

ASIRT is investigating an officer-involved shooting earlier today in Lloydminster. No further info at this time. #yll — @ASIRT_AB

No further information was immediately available.

Alberta RCMP said a news release is being prepared.

ASIRT has jurisdiction over all sworn police offices in Alberta. It investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.