A Calgary man faces charges of robbery and assaulting a police officer after an officer-involved shooting in Lloydminster last week.

On Wednesday, Lloydminster RCMP spotted a black truck "believed to be involved in criminal activity," said the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which is investigating.

When the truck entered a Tim Hortons drive-thru, RCMP tried to box it in, ASIRT said in a news release. The truck sped off with police in pursuit.

While fleeing police, the truck crashed into another vehicle on 40th Avenue, causing the second vehicle to flip onto its roof.

When the truck became undriveable, two men fled on foot. One ran into a golf course, where he was arrested.

The other man tried to carjack a nearby vehicle, while armed with a handgun, ASIRT said.

During the carjacking, one police officer fired his gun. A short time later, a second police officer arrived on scene and fired his weapon.

"The man sustained significant, life-threatening injuries in the incident," ASIRT said in the release. Police provided first aid until EMS arrived.

The wounded man was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to an Edmonton hospital via STARS in serious condition. He remains in police custody.

A 29-year-old Calgary man faces 10 charges:

Robbery with a firearm

Pointing a firearm

Assault of police officer

Assault with a weapon

Possession of stolen property

Possession with dangerous purpose

Possession of firearm without licence

Possession of firearm while prohibited

Flight from police

Dangerous driving

A 30-year-old Sherwood Park man faces three charges:

Possession of stolen property

Possession of a controlled substance

Obstruction

The Sherwood Park man was released with conditions and is set to appear in Lloydminster court on Oct. 16.

ASIRT investigates all incidents involving Alberta police that result in serious injury or death.