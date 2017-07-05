Lloydminster RCMP are seeking witnesses after a 7-year-old boy was struck and killed near an elementary school Tuesday night.

Police were called at 8:30 p.m. after a red Toyota Tacoma struck the child at the intersection of 57th Avenue and 31st Street, near Rendell Park Elementary School in the city's southwest.

The family of the child has been notified and the driver of the truck is being interviewed by investigators, police said in a news release.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is working with local police to determine the cause of the crash, RCMP said.

Investigators are not seeking any suspects in the collision, but police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Lloydminster RCMP.